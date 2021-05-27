Acorns' stock to take root after investing app OKs merger

The financial technology company said Thursday that it will combine with Pioneer Merger, a so-called blank-check company whose stock trades on the Nasdaq but had no real business except for looking for another business to merge with. The deal values Acorns at about $2.2 billion and would allow its shares to trade on a public exchange without having to go through a traditional initial public offering, which can take more time and invite more scrutiny.

Acorns says it's the largest subscription service in U.S. finance with more than four million subscribers, and that “from acorns, mighty oaks do grow.” The company's $1 plan offers an investment account and helps people automatically steer their spare change from everyday purchases into ETF investments. Its higher-tier plans offer checking accounts, a “heavy metal debit card” and other services for $3 and $5 monthly subscriptions.