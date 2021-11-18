ACM Awards get NFL stadium upgrade in 2022 on Amazon Prime

The ACM and Amazon Prime Video, along with production company MRC Live & Entertainment, announced on Thursday the new date and location for the 57th annual awards show, which will be exclusively live-streamed on the streaming service.

The ACM Awards show was held for several years in the MGM Grand Arena prior to the coronavirus pandemic. It moved to smaller venues in Nashville, Tennessee, this year and last year due to the pandemic. The new 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders.