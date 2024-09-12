Aces star A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA single season scoring record as Aces beat Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A'ja Wilson broke the WNBA single season scoring record with her 941st point just before the first half of the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night.

Wilson hit a jumper from the free throw line with 26.4 seconds left in the second quarter to surpass the previous mark of 939 points set by Jewell Loyd in 2023. The Aces' two-time league MVP came into the game averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds.

She finished the game with 27 points and 12 rebounds as Las Vegas won 86-75.