BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travels in procession through central London to Wellington Arch
ajc logo
X

Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, celebrates his team's win with Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, celebrates his team's win with Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

National & World News
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
6 hours ago
The Las Vegas Aces are poised to win multiple championships over the next few years with core players like A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray signed to deals that will keep them in Nevada

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can't be ignored even though they haven't had very much time to celebrate their organization's first championship.

“I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that," Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. "Our journey is just beginning.”

The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years.

None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.

Las Vegas will be attempting to do something that hasn't been done in the WNBA in 20 years. No team has won consecutive championships since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002.

“You see it. You see it,” Wilson said. “This is what we’re building. This is what we’re doing. This is it. I’m so happy right now.”

Wilson has been the face of the franchise since she was drafted No. 1 by the Aces in 2018. She led the team to the WNBA Finals in 2020 before they were swept by Seattle.

Now she has a WNBA championship to go along with a NCAA title she won while starring for South Carolina as well as an Olympic gold medal.

Besides their MVP, other key players the Aces have signed for the next few seasons included WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and backcourt mate Kelsey Plum.

“Knowing that we have commitment for next season is special,” Gray said. “We’re doing it for each other and it’s created a bond.”

That bond starts at the top with Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis. He's invested heavily in the team on and off the court since he bought it in 2021. He lured Becky Hammon from the NBA by making her the first WNBA coach to have a $1-million-a-year contract and is building a brand new practice facility.

“In Vegas, we are trying to build a culture that players want to come and take part in something special, something bigger than themselves,” said Hammon, named coach of the year as she led the Aces to the title in her first year.

Hammon became the first rookie coach to win a WNBA championship.

She knows the history of the franchise, starring as a player from 2007-14. The team was swept in the 2008 WNBA Finals. Now the organization is celebrating a championship.

“I don’t know, it’s actually hard to put into words right now," Hammon said. “A little surreal. You know, when I took the job in December, I thought when I started kind of breaking down their rosters that I could do something with it. I had a vision of what I wanted to do with this team.”

Hammon's vision culminated with a title this year and there could be more on the horizon.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Bill Laimbeer congratulates Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, after her team's win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Bill Laimbeer congratulates Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, after her team's win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Bill Laimbeer congratulates Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, after her team's win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, celebrates with Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, celebrates with Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, right, celebrates with Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson after their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as she celebrates with her team their win in the WNBA basketball finals against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss18h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
19h ago
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass during the second half against the Falcons on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

The winless Falcons aren’t good, but they’re also not half-bad
9h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith (left) greets Rams coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Falcons 31-27 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We need to break through’
8h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith (left) greets Rams coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Falcons 31-27 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We need to break through’
8h ago
Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider reached the 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s 5-2 win against the Phillies at Truist Park. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win
13h ago
The Latest
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral
10m ago
US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats
13m ago
A year on, volcano scars mark Spain's La Palma island
14m ago
Featured
A message by Britain's King Charles III is left on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin at the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
3h ago
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
12h ago
When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top