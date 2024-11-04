Ace Gerrit Cole stays with New York Yankees rather than become a free agent, working on revised deal

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gerrit Cole will remain with the New York Yankees rather than become a free agent.

New York had until 5 p.m. EST to add a $36 million salary for 2029 to his contract, which had four years and $144 million remaining.

The sides were still working on a revised contract, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.