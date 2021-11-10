Accused of assaulting ex, Vikes' Cook says she assaulted him

Cook's attorney, David Valentini, said the woman, a U.S. Army sergeant, unlawfully entered Cook's home, assaulted him and has been trying to settle her claim for “millions of dollars."

According to details from the lawsuit that were reported by the Star Tribune, the woman traveled to Cook's home near Vikings headquarters to end their relationship on Nov. 19, 2020. She said Cook was angered by her request that he help her gather her belongings. She said Cook then "grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open."