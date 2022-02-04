Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Accused Dominican drug trafficker extradited to Puerto Rico

National & World News
1 hour ago
Federal authorities say an alleged drug trafficker from the Dominican Republic has been extradited to the U.S. from the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten to face charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities said Friday that an alleged drug trafficker from the Dominican Republic was extradited to the U.S. from the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten to face charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Justo Germán Rosario, known as “Papín,” is accused of importing thousands of kilograms of cocaine into Puerto Rico from places including Venezuela, Dominican Republic and St. Maarten in 2017.

Authorities said a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted him in July 2020.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Haiti seeks 3rd judge to oversee case of slain president
6m ago
NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico 50 years late
7m ago
Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
18m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top