ACC's quartet of new coaches adds wrinkle to wild division

The rest of the league coaches will have to guess what schemes those coaches might keep and what new tricks they’ve picked up.

“The first year, it’s very unpredictable so we can’t sit and do gameplans,” said North Carolina coach Mack Brown, whose team faces Virginia Tech, Miami and Duke in consecutive midseason weeks. “And with the transfer portal, it’s hard to even tell depth charts until we watch a couple of games.”

Of the quartet, Cristobal and Pry are returning to previous stops in hopes of restoring former glory.

Cristobal won two national championships with the Hurricanes as an offensive lineman, and later returned to Miami to work under both Butch Davis and Larry Coker.

Cristobal spent the past five seasons as head coach at Oregon, as well as a stint leading Florida International. He replaces the fired Manny Diaz as the latest coach seeking to restore the Hurricanes to the elite status of the 1980s and again at the start of the 2000s.

“The brand is a real one,” Cristobal said. “But to be a real, real one, there has to be substance. And substance meaning legitimate high-level play.”

That would be a step for a program with one 10-win season in 18 years. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke pointed to an emphasis on discipline among Cristobal’s changes to get there.

“We had a good team aspect and all that,” Van Dyke said. “But I don’t think we really had that mentality and discipline — people missing class, not doing the right things on and off the field. Now Coach Cristobal really emphasizes that because how you do anything is how you do everything.”

Pry spent three seasons as a graduate assistant under Frank Beamer in the late 1990s. The former Penn State defensive coordinator is trying to recharge a program that has gone from regular 10-win seasons under Beamer to league also-ran under Justin Fuente.

“You can go out and be a great ambassador and talk about all the things you want for your program,” said Pry, whose suit included old-school Hokies logos printed all over the jacket liner. “But the work has to be put in. We’re still trying to evaluate exactly where we’re at as a team.”

Elko and Elliott have their own ACC ties, though at other schools. Elko previously worked as a defensive coordinator at Wake Forest under current coach Dave Clawson before stops at Notre Dame and Texas A&M, while Elliott coached under current Clemson coach Dabo Swinney the past 11 seasons — including two national-title runs.

Their challenges differ. Elliott — who considered taking the Duke job before opting to replace Bronco Mendenhall after his surprise resignation — is leading a program that has four straight seasons of .500 records or better. But Elko faces a full rebuild with the Blue Devils after David Cutcliffe's 14-year run fizzled in the past two seasons.

That's a lot of change for one league, let alone a division that had recently had seven different winners in as many seasons. Fittingly, it comes as the league plays a final season with its two-division format before eliminating it in 2023.

That means this quartet could help deliver one last bit of so-called “Coastal Chaos.”

“For sure that,” Elko said, “and we might go out with a bang this year.”

