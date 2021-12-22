ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games

League spokespeople with the Big East, Southeastern and Mountain West conferences all said their leagues are evaluating policies but no decisions have been made on potential changes.

Elsewhere, the George Washington men’s basketball game against Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns for the Colonials. The teams will work to reschedule the game.

In football, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone have both tested positive for COVID-19 leading up to the College Football Playoff.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a combined statement that the two assistants “have very mild symptoms” and are isolating at home. The statement said they expect both O’Brien and Marrone are expected to be available for the Cotton Bowl semifinal game against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.