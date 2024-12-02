ACC fines NC State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech for rivalry week scuffles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference fined four of its schools on Monday for scuffles that broke out during rivalry week in college football, which had a rash of fights between players who attempted to plant flags and other team symbols on their rivals' fields.

North Carolina and N.C. State were fined for a brawl that started when Wolfpack players attempted to plant a flag on North Carolina's field after beating the Tar Heels 35-30 on Saturday. Virginia and Virginia Tech were fined for a pregame scuffle.

The ACC said the teams' actions violated the league's sportsmanship policy and called what happen at both games unacceptable. The league did not disclose the amount of the fines, but said they would be the maximum allowed by league bylaws. The money collected from the fines will go into the ACC’s postgraduate scholarship account.