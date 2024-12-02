Nation & World News
Nation & World News

ACC fines NC State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech for rivalry week scuffles

The ACC has fined N
North Carolina State players (in red) and North Carolina players (in blue) get into a scuffle after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina State players (in red) and North Carolina players (in blue) get into a scuffle after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference fined four of its schools on Monday for scuffles that broke out during rivalry week in college football, which had a rash of fights between players who attempted to plant flags and other team symbols on their rivals' fields.

North Carolina and N.C. State were fined for a brawl that started when Wolfpack players attempted to plant a flag on North Carolina's field after beating the Tar Heels 35-30 on Saturday. Virginia and Virginia Tech were fined for a pregame scuffle.

The ACC said the teams' actions violated the league's sportsmanship policy and called what happen at both games unacceptable. The league did not disclose the amount of the fines, but said they would be the maximum allowed by league bylaws. The money collected from the fines will go into the ACC’s postgraduate scholarship account.

At North Carolina, the teams had to be separated near midfield. The brawl overshadowed coach Mack Brown's final game.

At Blacksburg, players from the Cavaliers and Hokies mixed it up during pregame warmups and had to be separated.

The Big Ten Conference fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each on Sunday for a fight that broke out in Columbus, Ohio, after Wolverines players attempted to plant their flag at midfield. That one had to be broken up by police officers, who deployed pepper spray to quell the melee. One officer suffered a head injury when he was "trampled" and was taken to a hospital, a police official said. The officer has since been released.

Arizona State defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika tried to plant a team trident in the middle of Arizona's logo after a 49-7 win over the Wildcats.

Florida edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. planted a flag on Florida State's logo after a 31-11 win, sparking another melee.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

North Carolina State safety DK Kaufman (5) celebrates with the fans after defeating rival North Carolina in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Baker Mayfield doesn't think NCAA should ban flag planting, says 'Let the boys play'
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Big Ten fines Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for postgame melee
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

College football players scuffle after flags come out following rivalry wins
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Michigan, Ohio State players brawl after Wolverines beat No. 2 Buckeyes. Police use...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Rising tech stocks pull Wall Street to another record7m ago
Panic among spectators at soccer game kills at least 56 in the West African nation of...8m ago
Democrat Jamie Raskin is running for top Judiciary post in bid to counter Trump10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says