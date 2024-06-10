Academy Museum Gala picks starry honorees for its fall fundraiser

Rita Moreno and Paul Mescal are getting together with Quentin Tarantino in October. It's not for a movie (yet). All three are being honored at the glamorous Academy Museum Gala, the organization said Monday.

The event is only in its fourth year but has established itself as a reliably impressive gathering of the biggest stars in entertainment. Its guest list, and fashion, rival the Oscars. This year's co-chairs include Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek Pinault, Eva Longoria, Tyler Perry and Academy Museum Trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian.

The newly announced host committee is also a who's who of Hollywood, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Dwayne Johnson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Ke Huy Quan, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Denis Villeneuve, "Wicked" co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and the internet's latest boyfriends: Josh O'Connor and Nicholas Galitzine.