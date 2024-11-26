AC Milan and Atletico Madrid each win to near automatic qualifying spots in Champions League

ROME (AP) — AC Milan followed up its win at Real Madrid with a 3-2 victory at last-place Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic put the seven-time champion ahead midway through the first half by finishing off a counterattack. Then Rafael Leao restored the Rossoneri's advantage after Tigran Barseghyan had equalized for Bratislava and Tammy Abraham quickly added another.

Nino Marcelli scored with a long-range strike in the 88th for Bratislava, which ended with 10 men.