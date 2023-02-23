Abu Dhabi state gas firm looks to raise $2B in IPO

It said the price range for the previously announced sale of over 3 billion shares has been set at 2.25 to 2.34 Emirati dirhams, valuing the company at up to $50.8 billion. The subscription period begins Thursday, with the final offer price expected to be announced March 3.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has access to 95% of the UAE’s natural gas reserves, the world’s seventh largest. Its gas division, known as ADNOC Gas, supplies more than 60% of the local market and exports to more than 20 countries.