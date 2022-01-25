Abrupt lockdowns loom over Beijing life ahead of Olympics

No word was given about confirmed cases in the area, but all residents were required to be tested for COVID-19, with a second round scheduled for Thursday. Residents must continue monitoring their health for two weeks following the lifting of quarantine.

The strict policies are credited with suppressing major outbreaks. China on Tuesday reported a mere 18 cases of local infection, including five in Beijing. Few have protested the policies, a reflection also of China's authoritarian Communist Party that restricts free speech and tolerates no opposition.

However, at the Anzhen community, an elderly resident said he wished authorities would provide more information.

“I don’t worry too much but I hope the situation can be more transparent,” said the man, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid trouble from the community management. “We are close to the Olympic Village and if they want to test everyone ahead of the games, we understand, but now the community has been locked down and we were told nothing.”

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Beijing has prompted authorities to test millions and impose new measures, even as the city of Xi’an in north-central China lifted on Monday a monthlong lockdown that had isolated its 13 million residents.

At least six Beijing neighborhoods have been targeted for lockdowns and officials in the capital said they would conduct a second round of mass testing of the Fengtai district’s 2 million residents, where the majority of the capital’s 40 coronavirus cases since Jan. 15 have been found. Some trains and flights to Beijing have also been suspended to stop travel from areas with outbreaks.

The severe measures, despite a relatively low number of cases, illustrate the acute concern of government officials in the run-up to the Olympics' opening in Beijing on Feb. 4.

All participants in the Games will be tested on arrival and every day and be completely isolated from the general public.

More than 3,000 people have arrived for the Games since Jan. 4, including over 300 athletes and team officials, plus media and other participants, organizers said Monday. So far, 78 people have tested positive, including one who was an athlete or team official.

Jin Dong-yan, a virologist at Hong Kong University, said the small clusters so far are unlikely to affect the Winter Olympics.

He added that while publicly people may not complain about strict anti-virus policies, it’s a different story in private.

“Actually under the table there is a lot of questioning and protesting and a lot of complaints” about the lockdowns and other measures that are often imposed with little notice on residents, Jin said.

He also questioned the usefulness of mass testing, saying the focus should be on those “spreaders” likely to be carrying the virus.

“This mass testing is actually wasting a lot of resources, it’s completely unnecessary," Jin said.

Overuse of health code apps have also raised privacy concerns among legal experts, Jin said. While most stores and offices and public buildings still require visitors to scan their codes, the requirement is more laxly enforced in residential communities, he said.

Back at the Anzhen community, chef Yang Haiping, who specializes in mutton hotpot, said his restaurant had been forced to temporarily close after many of its employees were placed under lockdown.

Yang said he served food through gates guarded by police to co-workers who hadn’t had sufficient time to stock up.

“We will wait for the notice about what to do next," Yang said.

___

Associated Press writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, and researchers Olivia Zhang and Caroline Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.

Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear prepares swabs at a coronavirus test site in Xichang District in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A medical worker wearing protective gear prepares swabs at a coronavirus test site in Xichang District in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption People line up to get a throat swab at a coronavirus test site near a commercial office complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption People line up to get a throat swab at a coronavirus test site near a commercial office complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption People wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get a throat swab at a coronavirus test site setup near a commercial office complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption People wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get a throat swab at a coronavirus test site setup near a commercial office complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption People wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get a throat swab at a coronavirus test site setup near a commercial office complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption People wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get a throat swab at a coronavirus test site setup near a commercial office complex in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks by a security guard holding a health code notice at an entrance gate to a park in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks by a security guard holding a health code notice at an entrance gate to a park in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Hong Kong has already suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined, similar to mainland China's "zero-tolerance" approach to the virus that has placed millions under lockdowns and mandates mask wearing, rigorous case tracing and mass testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong