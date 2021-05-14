Abreu, Dozier collide, Royals snap 11-game skid, beat Chisox

Dozier had a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort. He also was day-to-day.

When play resumed, Taylor homered on the first pitch from Lucas Giolito (2-4).

Brad Keller (3-4) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings to help Kansas City end its longest losing streak since a 12-game slide in 2012.

Carlos Santana added an RBI for the Royals, who won for the first time since May 1 at Minnesota when they had the best record in the majors.

Giolito scuffled while allowing five hits and walking three in six innings. Abreu and Andrew Vaughn each had sacrifice flies for Chicago, which entered with the best record in the majors.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first on Abreu’s flyball.

Taylor's homered made it 2-1 and Perez homered in the third.

Vaughn’s sacrifice fly in the fourth cut it to 5-2. Santana singled in the final run in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVES

Kansas City recalled RHP Jake Newberry from Triple-A Omaha and optioned LHP Daniel Lynch and C Sebastian Rivero to the farm club. One of the Royals' top prospects, the 6-foot-6 Lynch was 0-2 with 15.75 ERA in his first three major league starts after being recalled on May 3.

The White Sox recalled RHP Alex McRae from Triple-A Charlotte and the Royals recalled RHP Ronald Bolaños from Triple-A Omaha to serve as their 27th men for the doubleheader.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: C Cam Gallagher was reinstated from the seven-day IL (concussion) and started the first game. … SS Adalberto Mondesi began a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday and went 0 for 3 with a walk. He has been out since the start of the season (strained right oblique).

UP NEXT

Kansas City RHP Jakob Junis (1-2, 5.14) faced Chicago RHP Michael Kopech (2-9, 1.61) in the second game of the doubleheader.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu holds his head after colliding along the first base line with Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, heads to the dugout as Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier heads to his dugout after they collided along the first base line in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier rubs his head as he heads to the dugout after colliding with Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu along the first base line in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier is attended to after colliding along the first base line with Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, heads to the dugout as Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier tries to get up after they collided along the first base line in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller delivers in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast