ajc logo
X

About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal

National & World News
1 hour ago
Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

The strike is planned to begin Aug. 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois, after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union voted down the contract, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of our hardworking members,” the union said.

Boing said in a statement that the Chicago-based company is disappointed in the vote, but it will now use its “contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the event of a strike.”

A Boeing spokesman said the company's contract offer included competitive raises and a generous retirement plan that included Boeing matching employee contributions to their retirement plan up to 10% of their pay.

Boeing is expected to give an update on its finances this week when it releases its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Boeing reported a $1.2 billion loss in the first quarter, but just last week the company announced that Delta Air Lines had ordered 100 of its 737 airplanes.

Editors' Picks
11 shot in less than 5 hours in Atlanta as gun violence plagues city3h ago
Breaking: Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have season-ending wrist surgery
27m ago
Ian Anderson’s poor start leads to Braves’ loss to Angels
4m ago
8 injured in northwest Atlanta gas station shooting
4h ago
8 injured in northwest Atlanta gas station shooting
4h ago
Attorney wins Ernest Hemingway contest in Key West tradition
3h ago
The Latest
Hamlin becomes winningest driver at Pocono Raceway with 7
7m ago
Josef Newgarden taken to hospital; Pato O'Ward wins at Iowa
10m ago
MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal
20m ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
9h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top