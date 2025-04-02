Abortion, unions and redistricting cases await the Wisconsin Supreme Court after a liberal's win

Last year, the court declined to take up a Democratic-backed challenge to the state's congressional lines, drawing criticism from one of Wisconsin's two House Democrats, Rep. Mark Pocan, who had urged the court to take the case then. Pocan said Wednesday that he hopes a new lawsuit will be filed soon.

“If you have two seats out of eight in a purple, 50-50 state, clearly there’s gerrymandering going on," Pocan said.

Abortion, voting rules and union cases await the court

Waiting in the wings are cases that could solidify the right to abortion in Wisconsin and undo former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's signature law that stripped collective bargaining rights from teachers and most other public workers.

Walker said before the election that he also worried the court would go further by targeting the state's “right-to-work” law that he signed and looking for ways to scale back the program that allows students to attend private schools with a taxpayer-funded voucher.

Jeff Mandell, general counsel of the liberal Madison law firm Law Forward, said he didn't think the strategy would be to “refight every past battle.”

“Sometimes when I hear that rhetoric it seems to me there’s a fear or belief that we have this whole file of prewritten lawsuits on every issue they’ve won on the last set number of years,” he said. “At least for me, that’s not true.”

A liberal wins a race that billionaires spent heavily on

Crawford's comfortable win in a race that saw spending of around $100 million, including more than $21 million from Musk and groups he controls. Democratic billionaires got behind Crawford, with George Soros contributing $2 million and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker throwing in $1.5 million.

Those supporting Schimel spent $8 million more than Crawford backers, based on a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice.

All of the attention resulted in record-high turnout of over 50% of the voting age population, breaking the previous record by about 10 points set in 2023.

Crawford defeated Schimel by 10 points, based on unofficial results, which would be just under the 11-point victory by the liberal candidate in the 2023 race that wrested control of the court from conservatives who had held it for 15 years.

The court has already handed Democrats wins

Over the past two years, the court has served as a check on the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The court ordered new legislative maps and Democrats picked up seats in the November election and hope to take control of at least one chamber of the Legislature in 2026.

The court also overturned a decision by the former conservative court that banned absentee ballot drop boxes.

Liberal's win has impact on 2026 governor's race

Schimel's loss had Republicans worried about what that means for 2026, when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' is up for reelection to a third term.

And with a liberal court there to potentially block a Republican governor's agenda, Walker said, "who would ever want to run for governor?”

Democrats say Crawford's win shows that Republicans need to moderate.

“The people of Wisconsin are not really going in for some kind of large scale agenda that Trump and Musk are selling,” said Patrick Guarasci, a top adviser to the Crawford campaign who has also been involved in gubernatorial races. “The Republicans need to come back to the center.”

