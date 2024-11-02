Abortion rights at forefront of Women's March rallies in runup to Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of women rallied Saturday in the nation's capital and elsewhere in support of abortion rights and other feminist causes ahead of Tuesday's election.

Demonstrators carried posters and signs through city streets, chanting slogans such as "We won't go back." Some men joined with them. Speakers urged people to vote in the election — not only for president but also on down-ballot issues such as abortion-rights amendments that are going before voters in various states.

At the Women's March in Washington, feminist activist Fanny Gomez-Lugo read off a list of states with abortion ballot measures before leading the crowd in a chant of “Abortion is freedom!”