Abilene Christian University football team involved in Texas bus crash, leaves 4 injured

Members of the Abilene Christian University football team were injured after a team bus crashed Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas
By NADIA LATHAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Four people were injured after a bus carrying the Abilene Christian University football team was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night.

One player, two coaches, and the bus driver were taken to University Center in Lubbock for minor injuries, according to a statement by the ACU athletics department.

Lubbock Police Department did not immediately provide an update on Sunday.

The team was returning home to Abilene after a close game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Jones AT&T Stadium when the collision occurred. Video posted to social media show a white truck with extensive front-end damage at the scene.

“We are grateful to Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, their team physician, Dr. Michael Phy, and all of the first responders for their assistance and care,” the ACU statement said.

—-

Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

