ABC News names longtime producer Karamehmedovic as network news division chief

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic, who's been the top behind-the-scenes executive at “World News Tonight” since 2014, has been named ABC News president, the network announced on Monday.

He replaces Kim Godwin, who retired after three years in May.

Godwin faced some internal strife, in part, because she was an outsider: she came to ABC News from an executive role at CBS. Karamehmedovic, by contrast, has worked at ABC News since he was a freelance video editor based in London in 1998.