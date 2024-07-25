Nation & World News

Abbott warns that some of its blood sugar monitors may need replacement due to incorrect readings

Abbott is warning that sensors on some of its blood sugar monitoring systems may need to be replaced to prevent inaccurate readings
This image provided by Abbott shows how to identify the lot or serial number on a FreeStyle Libre 3 glucose monitors to determine whether the sensor inside is one of those being recalled by the company, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The medical device maker said some sensors on its FreeStyle Libre 3 system may incorrectly report high blood sugar levels, prompting patients to take insulin when they don’t need it. (Abbott via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by Abbott shows how to identify the lot or serial number on a FreeStyle Libre 3 glucose monitors to determine whether the sensor inside is one of those being recalled by the company, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The medical device maker said some sensors on its FreeStyle Libre 3 system may incorrectly report high blood sugar levels, prompting patients to take insulin when they don’t need it. (Abbott via AP)
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Abbott is warning that sensors on some of its blood sugar monitoring systems may need to be replaced to prevent inaccurate readings.

Testing showed that some sensors on the FreeStyle Libre 3 system may incorrectly report high blood sugar levels, the medical device maker said Thursday. An inaccurate high blood sugar reading can prompt patients to take insulin when they don’t need it.

The devices were distributed in the first half of May in the United States. Abbott estimates that less then 1% of U.S. users are affected.

Customers who live outside the country or use other versions of its FreeStyle Libre system are not affected, the company said.

The continuous glucose monitoring system uses a sensor, a reader and an app to help people with diabetes check their blood sugar without having to draw drops of blood from their fingers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved the Abbott devices in 2017.

Abbott said it will replace the sensors at no charge. The company said people should check its website to confirm whether their sensor is affected. The sensor came from these three lot numbers, the company said: T60001948, T60001966, T60001969.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Placeholder Image

Scientists have a new tool in the fight against obesity — ‘fat cats’
Placeholder Image

Grady, Emory hep C breakthrough: ‘This device removes so many barriers’
Placeholder Image

‘Double Stuff Stoneo’: FDA, FTC warn ‘copycat’ products not as they seem
The Latest
Fast-moving wildfire in the Canadian Rockies ravages the picturesque resort town of...10m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street's smallest stocks roar a day after its worst loss since...12m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Netanyahu meets with Biden as cease-fire talks face delays12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards