AARP to honor Glenn Close with Movies for Grownups career achievement award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glenn Close will be the next recipient of AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor.

The 77-year-old actor is known for films including "Fatal Attraction," "101 Dalmatians" and "The Wife" over a career spanning nearly 50 years. She will receive the honor at the AARP's annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony in January, the group announced Tuesday.

“I am so honored to receive the AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award even though I feel like I’m still 35, if not younger,” Close said in a statement. “I love making movies for grownups and everyone else, and I deeply appreciate the inspiration and support of the people I have worked with over 50 years. Thank you, AARP, for this great honor.”