Breaking: Georgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer
Nation & World News

AARP to honor Glenn Close with Movies for Grownups career achievement award

Glenn Close is set to receive AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor
FILE - Glenn Close attends the premiere of the Apple TV+ series "The New Look" on Feb. 12, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Glenn Close attends the premiere of the Apple TV+ series "The New Look" on Feb. 12, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By KAITLYN HUAMANI – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glenn Close will be the next recipient of AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor.

The 77-year-old actor is known for films including "Fatal Attraction," "101 Dalmatians" and "The Wife" over a career spanning nearly 50 years. She will receive the honor at the AARP's annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony in January, the group announced Tuesday.

“I am so honored to receive the AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award even though I feel like I’m still 35, if not younger,” Close said in a statement. “I love making movies for grownups and everyone else, and I deeply appreciate the inspiration and support of the people I have worked with over 50 years. Thank you, AARP, for this great honor.”

The AARP launched the Movies for Grownups initiative in 2002 to advocate for audiences over 50 years old and to fight ageism in Hollywood. The awards ceremony that celebrates movies "for grownups, by grownups" will be held in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11, with Alan Cumming to host. The ceremony will be broadcast by "Great Performances" on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Eastern on PBS.

Martha Boudreau, AARP's executive vice president and chief communications and marketing officer, said Close has made her mark in the industry with memorable performances and her consistent work as a septuagenarian.

“Glenn Close starred in ‘The Big Chill,’ the first blockbuster hit film about the Baby Boomer generation facing aging, and since then her career has shattered Hollywood’s outmoded, ageist stereotypes. Her steady successes exemplify what AARP’s Movies for Grownups program is all about,” Boudreau said in a statement.

Close joins the company of several revered actors who have received the honor in past years, including Jamie Lee Curtis, George Clooney and Lily Tomlin.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jane Fonda to receive lifetime achievement award from actors’ guild
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Buttoned-up real estate exec goes all out for Halloween
Placeholder Image

Credit: Asso

Zac Efron film ‘Famous’ to start shooting in Atlanta in December 2024
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Father-and-son team Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. explore generations in 'Poppa's...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...6m ago
More Republicans are voting early than in recent years, helping break records before...7m ago
Norfolk Southern tops third-quarter expectations with a boost from insurance and rail...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse