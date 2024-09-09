Aaron Rodgers will make his return to the field for the Jets against the 49ers

Nation & World News

Aaron Rodgers makes his return to the field for the New York Jets one year after his highly anticipated debut with the team ended after just four plays
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, walks on the field with teammates before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers makes his return to the field for the New York Jets one year after his highly anticipated debut with the team ended after just four plays.

Rodgers is set to start the season opener Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in his first game back since tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 1 last season.

The 40-year-old Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning four MVPs and one Super Bowl. He was traded before the 2023 season to the quarterback-starved Jets, who have been searching for a franchise QB since Joe Namath left nearly a half-century ago.

But Rodgers' first season with New York ended almost as quickly as it started. He ran onto the field with an American flag as part of a pregame celebration.

Then on his opening drive against Buffalo, Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd and injured the Achilles. Rodgers made an attempt to return late last season but was unable to pull it off.

He didn't play at all in the preseason so now will get his first game action of any kind against San Francisco — the team that memorably skipped over drafting him No. 1 overall in 2005 to take Alex Smith instead.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

