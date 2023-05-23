X

Aaron Rodgers warms up, but doesn't practice for Jets in first session open to media

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media.

The 39-year-old quarterback, acquired last month from Green Bay, participated in early stretching and did other exercises Tuesday before he watched quarterback drills. Rodgers remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes.

There was no immediate word from the team on whether Rodgers perhaps tweaked something. He did not appear to have a noticeable limp, but he stretched his lower legs and ankles several times throughout the practice.

Organized team activities began Monday and Rodgers participated in practice, with the Jets tweeting out photos and videos of the quarterback throwing passes. The session Tuesday marked the first with media in attendance, and a few dozen reporters showed up to watch Rodgers practice as a member of the Jets for the first time.

New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year's draft from Green Bay on April 26. In exchange, the Packers got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season.

The four-time NFL MVP spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

