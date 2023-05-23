Aaron Rodgers warms up, but doesn't practice for Jets in first session open to media

The 39-year-old quarterback, acquired last month from Green Bay, participated in early stretching and did other exercises Tuesday before he watched quarterback drills. Rodgers remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes.

There was no immediate word from the team on whether Rodgers perhaps tweaked something. He did not appear to have a noticeable limp, but he stretched his lower legs and ankles several times throughout the practice.