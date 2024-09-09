Aaron Rodgers makes his return to the field for the Jets against the 49ers

Rodgers completed his first pass with the Jets to start his second drive with a shovel pass to Hall. But Fred Warner punched the ball out and Maliek Collins recovered the fumble.

Rodgers got the Jets moving on the following drive, converting three third-down passes to Garrett Wilson to set up Hall's 3-yard TD run. Rodgers went 6 for 7 for 61 yards on the drive.

The 40-year-old Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning four MVPs and one Super Bowl. He was traded before the 2023 season to the quarterback-starved Jets, who have been searching for a franchise QB since Joe Namath left nearly a half-century ago.

But Rodgers' first season with New York ended almost as quickly as it started. He ran onto the field with an American flag as part of a pregame celebration.

Then on his opening drive against Buffalo, Rodgers threw one incompletion and was sacked by Leonard Floyd and injured the Achilles. Rodgers made an attempt to return late last season but was unable to pull it off.

He didn't play at all in the preseason so now will get his first game action of any kind against San Francisco — the team that memorably skipped over drafting him No. 1 overall in 2005 to take Alex Smith instead.

