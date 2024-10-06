Aaron Rodgers becomes the 9th NFL player to throw for 60,000 yards

LONDON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers reached another milestone in his stellar career on Sunday by becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards in regular-season games.

The 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback crossed the threshold when he connected with Tyler Conklin on a 7-yard completion in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The four-time NFL MVP joins a list that is led by Tom Brady (89,214 yards) and includes Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre — whom Rodgers backed up for three years in Green Bay.