Aaron Rai takes advantage of Max Greyserman's late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship

Updated 3 minutes ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aaron Rai took advantage of Max Greyserman's late meltdown to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title.

Rai closed with a 6-under 64, with the 29-year-old Englishman making a 6 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to post at 18-under 262 in the regular-season finale at Sedgefield Country Club.

“It truly is a dream come true,” said Rai, a two-time winner on the European tour.” So many people have played a huge role in me being at this point.”

Greyserman, the 29-year-old former Duke player, shot 69 to finish two strokes back on a day when everyone played 36 holes and some a few more in the event washed out by rain Thursday and delayed Friday and Saturday.

Rai was four strokes back after Greyserman holed out from 91 yards for eagle on the par-4 13th, then had an unexpected share of the lead a hole later when Greyserman drove out-of-bounds and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on 14.

“If that does not hit the cart path, we’re probably in a different situation,” Greyserman said. “That doesn’t mean that that one bounce is the reason that I didn’t win.”

Greyserman — who shot 60 in the second round — birdied the par-5 15th to pull a shot ahead, then four-putted the par-3 16th for a double bogey and parred the last two holes.

“Played good enough to kind of run away with it.” Greyserman said. “Obviously, stuff happens in golf that sometimes it’s not meant to be.”

Rai didn't know where he stood on the leaderboard during the round.

“I didn’t really look and didn’t ask to know that information,” Rai said. “I think that was probably a good thing that helped me just to focus on the golf. I was playing well and I knew that if I finished off well, then you never know what can happen.”

J.J. Spaun (64) and Ryo Hisatsune (67) tied for third at 15 under.

Amateur Luke Clanton bogeyed the final two holes for a 69 to tie for fifth with Austin Eckroat (67) at 14 under.

“It’s exhausting. I’m exhausted," said Clanton, set to begin play Monday in the U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine in Minnesota. "Thirty-nine holes of golf is no joke.”

Second-round leader Matt Kuchar was tied for 12th at 11 under when he elected to stop play on the 18th because of darkness. He will return Monday morning to finish.

Kuchar needed a victory to extend his FedEx Cup playoff streak. He was the only player to reach every previous postseason.

The top 70 on the points list qualified for the playoff opener next week in Tennessee. Victor Perez tied for 33rd to remain 70th.

