Aaron Judge's record-setting home run ball up for auction

The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a doubleheader. Youmans snared it on the fly.

Asked at the time what he planned to do with the ball, Youmans said, “Good question. I haven’t thought about it."

Judge, who has been a Yankee his entire career, is currently a free agent.

He was honored Wednesday with one of the Hank Aaron Awards given to the most outstanding offensive performers in each league.

Bidding on the ball opens Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 17.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports