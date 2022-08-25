ajc logo
X

Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Jonah Williams (92) attempts to hold back Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) as a third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) )

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Jonah Williams (92) attempts to hold back Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) as a third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) )

National & World News
Updated 8 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have ended their joint practice session early after a chippy day that ended with Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground

CINCINNATI (AP) — A brawl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams put an early end to their joint practice session Thursday, with Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground.

Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to a final free-for-all with Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowler, getting thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high. We've been working together for two days now, and that's just some real competitive guys getting into it.”

Things got chippy in the middle of the second day of the joint practice, when Cincinnati offensive lineman La'el Collins blocked Donald as quarterback Joe Burrow completed a long pass to Ja'Marr Chase. On the next play, Collins scuffled with linebacker Leonard Floyd, ripping off the defender's helmet and tossing it.

Collins was involved in another scuffle before the final sideline-clearing fight.

The Bengals and Rams, who played in the Super Bowl in February, face each other in the final preseason game on Saturday night in Cincinnati.

In 2019, the Browns' Myles Garrett was suspended six games for using his helmet to smash Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head during a regular-season game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A scuffle breaks out during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

A scuffle breaks out during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A scuffle breaks out during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) regains his footing with two Cincinnati Bengals helmets in his hands after a third scuffle escalated into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) regains his footing with two Cincinnati Bengals helmets in his hands after a third scuffle escalated into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) regains his footing with two Cincinnati Bengals helmets in his hands after a third scuffle escalated into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Sam Greene

Credit: Sam Greene

Editors' Picks
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it3h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
7h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
23m ago
Ex-Georgia star Travon Walker becomes present and future of Jaguars defense
3h ago
Ex-Georgia star Travon Walker becomes present and future of Jaguars defense
3h ago
With cutdown looming, Falcons work to cut down on penalties
2h ago
The Latest
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
16m ago
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
25m ago
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP
30m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top