Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

The Bengals and Rams, who played in the Super Bowl in February, face each other in the final preseason game on Saturday night in Cincinnati.
In 2019, the Browns' Myles Garrett was suspended six games for using his helmet to smash Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head during a regular-season game.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
Credit: Sam Greene
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
Credit: Sam Greene
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
Credit: Sam Greene
A scuffle breaks out during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
A scuffle breaks out during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
Credit: Sam Greene
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
A third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
Credit: Sam Greene
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) regains his footing with two Cincinnati Bengals helmets in his hands after a third scuffle escalated into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) regains his footing with two Cincinnati Bengals helmets in his hands after a third scuffle escalated into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Sam Greene
Credit: Sam Greene