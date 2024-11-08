Nation & World News
Aaron Boone to return for eighth season as Yankees manager after New York exercises 2025 option

Aaron Boone will return for an eighth season as New York Yankees manager after the team exercised his 2025 option
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks during a news conference before Game 3 of the baseball World Series Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks during a news conference before Game 3 of the baseball World Series Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (AP)
18 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone will return for an eighth season as New York Yankees manager after the team exercised his 2025 option on Friday.

Boone has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three AL East titles and one pennant. New York reached the World Series this year for the first time since 2009, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Boone agreed in October 2021 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2025. General manager Brian Cashman said the deadline for the option is 10 days after the World Series.

“Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players,” Cashman said in a statement. “Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game’s finest managers."

Boone is the third Yankees manager to lead the team to the postseason in six of his first seven years after Casey Stengel and Joe Torre.

New York said Boone will discuss the decision during a news conference on Monday.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It’s a responsibility — and an opportunity — that I will never take lightly,” Boone said in a statement.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone watches during batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, talks with general manager Brian Cashman during batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

