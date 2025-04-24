Nation & World News
A young nun says goodbye to Francis after hours in line with thousands of faithful

Peruvian nun Alba Socola waited in line for almost five hours with thousands of other Catholics on Wednesday to enter St. Peter’s Basilica and give her final farewell to the late Pope Francis
By REBECCA PRECIUTTI and GIADA ZAMPANO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Peruvian nun Alba Socola waited in line for almost five hours with thousands of other Catholics on Wednesday to enter St. Peter's Basilica and give her final farewell to the late Pope Francis. She believed the special moment of prayer was well worth the wait.

“It’s like praying for our church and asking the Lord, through the intercession of the pope, to continue guiding us,” the 27-year-old said while waiting in line to enter the basilica.

People began filing through to pay their final respects on the first of three days of public viewing ahead of the funeral on Saturday.

The Vatican said it may keep the basilica open past midnight due to high turnout.

Socola said Francis encouraged young people to play a more active role in the church.

The nun said the moment when she stood in front of Francis’ coffin was “a moment to pray” for the entire Catholic Church and call for much-needed peace around the world.

“It was a great thrill to be there. And the most important thing is that it invites you to pray and be silent,” Socola said, before posing for a photo with other nuns and leaving St. Peter’s Square.

Francis died on Monday at age 88, capping a 12-year pontificate characterized by his concern for the poor and a message of inclusion, but also some criticism from some conservatives who felt alienated by his progressive push.

People queue to pay their respect to the late Pope Francis, who will lie in state at St. Peter's Basilica for three days, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

