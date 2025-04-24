A young nun says goodbye to Francis after hours in line with thousands of faithful

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Peruvian nun Alba Socola waited in line for almost five hours with thousands of other Catholics on Wednesday to enter St. Peter's Basilica and give her final farewell to the late Pope Francis. She believed the special moment of prayer was well worth the wait.

“It’s like praying for our church and asking the Lord, through the intercession of the pope, to continue guiding us,” the 27-year-old said while waiting in line to enter the basilica.

People began filing through to pay their final respects on the first of three days of public viewing ahead of the funeral on Saturday.