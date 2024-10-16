Nation & World News

A worker at a Crimean wildlife park has been killed by lions

A worker at a wildlife park in Crimea has died after being attacked by lions
FILE - Visitors watch the lions in the Taigan Safari Park, about 50 km (31 miles) east of Simferopol, Crimea, April 12, 2014. (AP Photo/Alexander Polegenko, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Visitors watch the lions in the Taigan Safari Park, about 50 km (31 miles) east of Simferopol, Crimea, April 12, 2014. (AP Photo/Alexander Polegenko, File)
1 hour ago

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A worker at a wildlife park in Crimea died Wednesday when she was attacked by lions, officials said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee's office in the Russia-annexed peninsula, the death occurred when the worker went into a cage at the Taigan park to clean it. The cage held three lions, but the worker did not lock an internal door that would have separated her from them, the committee said in a statement.

The Taigan park is in Belogorsk, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of the Crimean capital Simferopol. Russia unilaterally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but most of the world does not recognize it as Russian territory.

According to the park's website, it holds about 60 lions in its more than 30 hectares (75 acres). About 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) of elevated walkways allow visitors to observe lions roaming freely.

The investigative committee said it has opened a criminal case on possible negligence charges, but it was not clear if the park or the worker were negligent.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine’s human rights envoy urges response to alleged killings of Ukrainian POWs in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia launches 4th aerial attack in a week against Ukraine's grain-exporting Odesa...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Woman pleads guilty to trying to smuggle 29 turtles across a Vermont lake into Canada by...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

After 67 days adrift, a Russian man was rescued but his brother and nephew are dead
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Elon Musk commits $70 million to boost Donald Trump4m ago
Trump would be the oldest person to become president. He's not sharing health details6m ago
Federal money to help states hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton nears $2 billion12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Coldest night of fall ahead, with frost advisory in Atlanta, freeze warning in mountains
How does Georgia stack up on healthy school meals? Pretty good
Early voting in Georgia 2024: See how many ballots have been cast so far