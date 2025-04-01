A woman is rescued from rubble in Myanmar but hope is fading for more quake survivors

BANGKOK (AP) — Rescue workers saved a 63-year-old woman from the rubble of a building in Myanmar's capital Tuesday, but hope was fading of finding many more survivors of the violent earthquake that killed at least 2,000, compounding a humanitarian crisis caused by a bloody civil war.

The Myanmar fire department in the Naypyitaw said the woman was successfully pulled from the rubble early Tuesday, 91 hours after being buried when the building collapsed in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred at midday Friday.

The earthquake's epicenter was near the country's second-largest city Mandalay, and so far the military-run government has reported 2,065 people killed, more than 3,900 injured and 270 missing.