A wildfire near Greece's capital darkens the skies over Athens and advances fast

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The smell of smoke and soot pervaded Athens, with the sky darkening as a wildfire burned northeast of the Greek capital on Sunday

More than 250 firefighters, 67 fire engines, 12 planes and six helicopters are fighting the fire, which broke out around 3 p.m. local time around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Athens.

The flames are moving fast toward Lake Marathon, an important reservoir supplying Athens with water, said Fire Colonel Vassileios Vathrakogiannis, a spokesman for the fire department. An unknown number of houses have been damaged.