Nation & World News

A wayward sea turtle wound up in the Netherlands. A rescue brought it thousands of miles back home

An endangered sea turtle has been released into the Gulf of Mexico after being found off the coast of the Netherlands, 5,000 miles from its home
Updated 1 minute ago

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — An endangered sea turtle that was found about a year ago some 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers) from its native waters has been released into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Houston Zoo.

The Kemp's ridley sea turtle, named Boeier after the boat that rescued it, was found off the coast of the Netherlands after becoming entangled in the net of the commercial fishing boat.

The zoo said the turtle apparently was carried away by currents until it was found and the U.S. National Fish and Wildlife Service secured the turtle’s return.

The turtle was taken to the Rotterdam Zoo where it was nursed back to health and eventually was flown to Houston, where it arrived Oct. 29, the zoo said.

After medical tests and an acclimation process, a healthy Boeier was released into the Gulf of Mexico from Stewart Beach in Galveston on Nov. 4.

The Kemp's ridley sea turtle is native to the coastal waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean and is the smallest sea turtle at 27-32 inches (68-81 cm) long and weighs 75-100 pounds (34 to 45 kg), according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The turtle was placed on the endangered species list in 1970, according to the department.

This photo provided by the Houston Zoo shows Boeier, an endangered Kemp's ridley turtle, being released at Stewart Beach in Galveston, Texas. (Jackelin Reyna/Houston Zoo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo provided by the Houston Zoo shows Boeier, an endangered Kemp's ridley turtle, being released at Stewart Beach in Galveston, Texas. (Jackelin Reyna/Houston Zoo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Wild horses of Cumberland Island lose lawsuit over dire living conditions
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joseph C. Boone

High-flying sandhill cranes are a thrilling sight
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

California researchers discover mysterious, gelatinous new sea slug1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden administration to restrict drilling, renewables in the US West to help struggling...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Spiraling Haiti violence and airline shutdowns cut families off from adoptive kids9m ago
Prosecutors say some erroneous evidence was given jurors at ex-Sen. Bob Menendez's...11m ago
Speaker Mike Johnson wins GOP nomination to remain in job, faces full House vote in new...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
The STD epidemic has slowed dramatically in the U.S. but not in Georgia
City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security