Nation & World News

A Virgin Atlantic plane clipped a BA jet at Heathrow but no injuries were reported

A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, but there were no reports of injuries
FILE - British Airways planes sit parked at Heathrow Airport in London, on Sept. 9, 2019. A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday April 6, 2024, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - British Airways planes sit parked at Heathrow Airport in London, on Sept. 9, 2019. A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday April 6, 2024, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
25 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries.

Virgin said its Boeing 787-9 had completed a flight and had no passengers aboard when its wingtip clipped a stationary British Airways jet while being towed from a stand at the airport’s Terminal 3.

Images posted on social media showed several fire trucks surrounding the two planes, whose wings were touching.

“We’ve commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of service,” Virgin said in a statement.

BA said engineers were also looking at its plane.

Heathrow said that “no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

Gwinnett students get hands-on STEAM experience at Georgia Aquarium

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops
1h ago

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

UGA fans, Georgia leaders mourn Kevin ‘Catfish’ Jackson

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Atlanta among fittest U.S. cities; 2 others in Georgia are unhealthiest
The Latest

Credit: AP

In a Rwandan reconciliation village, collaborative efforts among women give hope for...
12m ago
Anonymous users are dominating right-wing discussions online. They also spread false...
14m ago
East Coast earthquakes aren't common, but they are felt by millions. Here's what to know
17m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On home-opener day, Braves express gratitude for the unbelievable fan support
15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Who said ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ and what does it mean?