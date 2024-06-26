A Vatican Radio territory in north Rome once blamed for electro-smog will become a solar farm

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis decreed Wednesday that an area of northern Rome, long the source of controversy because of electromagnetic waves emitted by Vatican Radio towers there, will now house a field of solar panels to fuel Vatican City.

Citing the Vatican's pledge in U.N. climate treaties to curb carbon emissions, Francis tasked a commission of Vatican officials with developing the solar farm at Santa Maria di Galeria. In a decree, he said the solar energy generated would be sufficient to fuel not only the radio operations there but the Vatican City State itself.

The 430-hectare (1,063-acre) Santa Maria di Galeria site, which enjoys extraterritorial status, was inaugurated in 1957 as a base for Vatican Radio. At the time, the pope's broadcaster transmitted Catholic and Vatican news in dozens of languages around the world via two dozen short- and medium-wave radio antennae crowding the landscape.