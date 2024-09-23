A vandal's rampage at a Maine car dealership causes thousands in damage to 75 vehicles

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man damaged 75 vehicles at an automobile dealership, smashing windows and denting hoods of vehicles before he was arrested, police said.

The 25-year-old man from Auburn was charged with aggravated criminal mischief early Sunday, police said. They did not cite the man's motive.

The initial investigation indicates that he caused up to $90,000 in damage to 75 vehicles by swinging a heavy backpack at them, police said. Most had damaged windshields. He remained jailed Monday on $5,000 cash bail.