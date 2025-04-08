Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A US-Russian crew of 3 arrives at the International Space Station

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and two Russian crewmates have arrived at the International Space Station on board a Russian spacecraft
Updated 1 hour ago

MOSCOW (AP) — NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and two Russian crewmates arrived at the International Space Station on Tuesday on board a Russian spacecraft.

A Soyuz booster rocket lifted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan to put the Soyuz MS-27 carrying the trio in orbit. They docked at the station just over three hours later.

Kim and Russia’s Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky are scheduled to spend about eight months at the space outpost.

NASA said Kim will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare the crew for future space missions and provide benefits to people on Earth. A native of Los Angeles, Kim is a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander and dual-designated naval aviator and flight surgeon.

Kim, Ryzhikov and Zubritsky are joining NASA astronauts Don Pettit, Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Kirill Peskov on the space outpost.

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, lifts off for the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, lifts off for the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, bottom, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, middle, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Zubritskiy, top, wave farewell prior to boarding the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft for launch to the International Space Station, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, makes it's way to the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, lifts off for the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Roscosmos space corporation, via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch as a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, makes it's way to the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, makes it's way to the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, lifts off for the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Roscosmos space corporation, via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, lifts off for the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this image from video provided by SpaceX, a Dragon capsule carrying four space tourists prepares to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Friday, April 4, 2025. (SpaceX via AP)

Credit: AP

Four space tourists return to Earth after a private flight over the poles

Fourth U.S. soldier who went missing in Lithuania has been identified

The U.S. military on Wednesday identified the fourth American soldier from Georgia’s Fort Stewart found dead after going missing during a training mission in Lithuania.

US Army identifies 4th soldier who died in training accident in Lithuania

The Latest

Placeholder Image

US Steel rises for a 2nd day after Trump orders new security review Nippon Steel bid

4m ago

As China and the US spar, countries brainstorm over how to cope with the trade war

4m ago

China says it will 'fight to the end' after Trump threatens to impose still more tariffs

10m ago

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ex-Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.