A UN agency targets 35% growth in aquaculture production by 2030 to meet demand and fight hunger

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization on Thursday set a target to further increase aquaculture production to meet a rising demand for seafood and to fight global hunger and undernourishment.

The FAO hopes to see 35% growth in the sector by 2030, according to a report adopted at the end of a three-day Asia and Pacific regional conference in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo.

Officials said the world's aquaculture production has increased by 54% since 2011 and remains one of the fastest growing agricultural producing sectors.