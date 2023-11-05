A Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in Crimea damages a Russian ship

The Russian military says a Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in annexed Crimea had damaged a Russian ship

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

The Russian military said a Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in annexed Crimea had damaged a Russian ship.

The Russian Defense Ministry said late Saturday that Ukrainian forces fired 15 cruise missiles at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, a city in the east of the Crimean Peninsula. Air defenses shot down 13 missiles but others hit the shipyard and damaged a vessel, a statement from the ministry said.

The ministry didn't give details about the ship or the extent of the damage.

The Ukrainian air force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, said in a statement that at the time of the attack carried out by Ukrainian tactical aviation, “one of the most modern ships of Russia's Black Sea fleet was at the shipyard — carrier of the Kalibr cruise missiles.” He didn't say directly, however, that this particular ship was damaged by the strike.

The Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a frequent target since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago. Crimea has served as the key hub supporting the invasion.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted naval facilities in Crimea in recent months. In September, a Ukrainian missile strike on a strategic shipyard in the port city of Sevastopol damaged two Russian ships and wounded 24 people. Later that same month, a missile strike blasted the Crimean headquarters of Russia’s navy in Sevastopol.

Commenting on Saturday's strike, head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post on Sunday morning that “life constantly proves that there won't be (Russia's) Black Sea fleet in Crimea.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes as US urges humanitarian pause6h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

A MUSICAL MIX
Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
10h ago

Credit: AP

Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, US cities are considering bans
11h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
18h ago

Credit: CNN

Atlanta’s Victor Blackwell debuts CNN weekend show
18h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
The Latest
LIVE UPDATES
Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing dozens
12m ago
German police advise travelers to avoid Hamburg airport due to an ongoing hostage...
15m ago
Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people and destroys...
36m ago
Featured

Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
High school football state playoff brackets
18h ago
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top