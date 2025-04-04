WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) on Saturday morning local time. It was centered offshore, 194 km (120 miles) east of the town of Kimbe, on the island of New Britain.

The USGS issued a tsunami warning for waves of 1 to 3 meters along some parts of the Papua New Guinea coastline after the temblor. A caution about smaller waves of 0.3 m was issued for nearby Solomon Islands.