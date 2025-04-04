Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake

A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey
Updated 22 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) on Saturday morning local time. It was centered offshore, 194 km (120 miles) east of the town of Kimbe, on the island of New Britain.

The USGS issued a tsunami warning for waves of 1 to 3 meters along some parts of the Papua New Guinea coastline after the temblor. A caution about smaller waves of 0.3 m was issued for nearby Solomon Islands.

There were no immediate reports of damage. Just over 500,000 people live on the island of New Britain.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to the country, which is Papua New Guinea's closest neighbor. No warning was issued for New Zealand.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A man takes a photo as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

High waves cause damage on Sydney waterfront

After an earthquake, how long can trapped victims survive?

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,145 as more bodies found

The Latest

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter takes part in passing drills during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders put on a show for all 32 NFL teams at Colorado's pro day

6m ago

China slaps a 34% tax on all US imports in retaliation for Trump's tariffs

7m ago

Creighton scores in portal with ex-Big Ten freshman of year Freeman and high-scoring Graves

13m ago

Featured

Legislators gather for Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly shown on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Speed camera, election and budget bills face final fate at Georgia Capitol: Live updates

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.

2h ago