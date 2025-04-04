A tsunami warning has been canceled for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A tsunami warning was canceled for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) on Saturday morning local time. It was centered offshore, 194 km (120 miles) east of the town of Kimbe, on the island of New Britain.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later called off an alert issued immediately after the jolt that warned of waves of 1 to 3 meters along some parts of the Papua New Guinea coastline. A caution about smaller waves of 0.3 m issued for nearby Solomon Islands was also called off.