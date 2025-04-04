Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A tsunami warning has been canceled for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake

The U.S. Geological Survey says a tsunami warning has been canceled for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake
Updated 1 hour ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A tsunami warning was canceled for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) on Saturday morning local time. It was centered offshore, 194 km (120 miles) east of the town of Kimbe, on the island of New Britain.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later called off an alert issued immediately after the jolt that warned of waves of 1 to 3 meters along some parts of the Papua New Guinea coastline. A caution about smaller waves of 0.3 m issued for nearby Solomon Islands was also called off.

There were no immediate reports of damage. Just over 500,000 people live on the island of New Britain.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to the country, which is Papua New Guinea's closest neighbor. No warning was issued for New Zealand.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A man takes a photo as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

High waves cause damage on Sydney waterfront

After an earthquake, how long can trapped victims survive?

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,145 as more bodies found

The Latest

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the GOP whip, left, talks to reporters ahead of announcements by President Donald Trump on tariffs, at the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Senate up late voting on GOP tax breaks and spending cuts plan that's central to Trump agenda

9m ago

Ovechkin scores his 893rd goal. He needs 1 to tie Gretzky and 2 to break the NHL record

11m ago

IRS plans to cut up to 25% of staff, starting with closing its civil rights office, AP sources say

14m ago

Featured

Legislators gather for Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly shown on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Speed camera, election and budget bills face final fate at Georgia Capitol: Live updates

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

24m ago

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.