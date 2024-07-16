A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally shooting

CIC Ventures is the same company that debuted “Never Surrender High-Tops," shiny gold sneakers with an American flag detail on the back, for $399.

The sale is another sign the former president’s allies intend to capitalize on how Trump reacted after the shooting at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump got back to his feet and pumped his fist toward the crowd, mouthing “fight, fight.”

On Monday, Trump got a hero's welcome at the Republican National Convention's opening night, appearing visibly emotional with a bandage over his right ear as musician Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA."

Supporters are hoping those moments help him pave his path straight back to the White House as he challenges Democratic President Joe Biden’s reelection. Biden has been to trying to reassure his own party that he is capable of serving another four years, but there are worries and calls to nominate another candidate after his debate performance last month.

Earlier this year, Trump made an unusual stop at "Sneaker Con" to introduce the shiny gold high tops.

CIC Ventures' website says it is not political and has no connection to a political campaign, though Trump campaign officials have promoted it in online posts.

