Nation & World News

A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt's last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs

An antiquities official says a trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt’s last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds
This image provided by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, shows artifacts which were discovered inside tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis, in the Nile Delta town of Damietta, about 125 miles (200 km) north of Cairo, Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery of the trove, which includes gold pieces, bronze coins and amulets on July 25, 2024. ( Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, shows artifacts which were discovered inside tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis, in the Nile Delta town of Damietta, about 125 miles (200 km) north of Cairo, Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery of the trove, which includes gold pieces, bronze coins and amulets on July 25, 2024. ( Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities via AP)
By FATMA KHALED – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

CAIRO (AP) — A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt’s last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country’s antiquities authority said Monday.

The artifacts include gold pieces and jewelry dating back to Egypt's Late and Ptolemaic periods, and some items could be displayed at one of the country's museums, said Neveine el-Arif, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

An Egyptian archaeological mission with the Supreme Council of Antiquities discovered the mud-brick tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis in Damietta city in Damietta governorate, the ministry said in a statement last month.

Other items found in the area of the tombs include statues, funerary amulets and a pottery vessel containing 38 bronze coins dating back to the Ptolemaic period.

The Ptolemaic dynasty was Egypt's last before it became part of the Roman Empire. The dynasty was founded in 305 B.C. after Alexander the Great of Macedonia took Egypt in 332 B.C. and one of his generals, Ptolemy, became Ptolemy I. Leadership was handed down through Ptolemy’s descendants and ended with Cleopatra.

Egypt exhibited artifacts from the Ptolemaic period for the first time in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo in 2018, with around 300 artifacts on display.

In this image provided by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, archeologists observe the site where they discovered 63 mud-brick tombs at the Tell al-Deir necropolis, in the Nile Delta town of Damietta, about 125 miles (200 km) north of Cairo, Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery of the trove, which includes gold pieces, bronze coins and amulets on July 25, 2024. ( Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Mostly clear skies this weekend make for good view of Perseid meteor shower
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US hands over its last military base in Niger to the ruling junta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Perseids are here. Here's how to see the 'fireballs' of summer's brightest meteor...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chad's military was responsible for deaths of detainees after protests in 2022, a rights...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Feeling good about move back to outfield, Betts homers for Dodgers in return from injured...7m ago
Elon Musk's Trump interview marred by technical glitches, Musk says its a malicious...16m ago
'J6 praying grandma' avoids prison time and gets 6 months home confinement in Capitol...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
More than 60 athletes with Georgia ties were in the Olympics. See how they fared
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations