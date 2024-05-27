Nation & World News

A tropical storm floods villages and cuts power to millions in parts of Bangladesh and India

The weakening tropical storm Remal has flooded dozens of coastal villages and left nearly 30 million people without power in southern Bangladesh and eastern India
Vehicles move through a waterlogged street in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vehicles move through a waterlogged street in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
By JULHAS ALAM – Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The weakening tropical storm Remal flooded dozens of coastal villages and left nearly 30 million people without power Monday in southern Bangladesh and eastern India. At least 10 people died in Bangladesh.

About 3.7 million people along the coast were affected, said Bangladesh’s junior minister for disaster management and relief, Mohibbur Rahman. More than 35,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 115,000 were damaged. Nearly 800,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas on Sunday.

Bangladesh, a delta nation of nearly 170 million people, has a history of violent storms. Disaster preparedness programs have upgraded the capacity to tackle natural disasters, resulting in fewer casualties. Changing climate patterns have increased storms' intensity, making preparations more urgent.

Remal weakened after making landfall in Bangladesh’s Patuakhali district early Monday, with sustained winds of 111 kilometers (69 miles) per hour. India's Meteorological Department said it was likely to weaken throughout the day, but warned of heavy showers over Assam and other northeastern states for the next two days.

India's Kolkata airport reopened after being shut Sunday. Bangladesh shut the airport in the country’s second largest city, Chattogram, and canceled all domestic flights to and from the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar. Loading and unloading at Chittagong seaport was halted.

Strong rain and winds battered the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka. Many roads were submerged. Authorities ordered all government officials to stay at their stations until the situation improved.

Aid agencies said they deployed thousands of volunteers in Rohingya refugee camps and other affected areas to provide emergency support. Bangladesh has sprawling camps housing more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Cox's Bazar.

In India's West Bengal state, thatched roofs on houses were blown away and electric poles and trees were uprooted in some coastal districts. Heavy downpours inundated streets and homes in low-lying areas of Kolkata. All schools in the region were closed until further notice.

AP video journalist Al-emrun Garjon contributed to this report.

Trees swing during heavy winds and rains caused by Cyclone Remal along the coastal areas at Bakkhali, South 24 parganas, West Bengal, India, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashim Paul)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Onlookers watch a raging Hooghly River with high wind in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People holding umbrellas cross a railway line in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Bangladeshi woman walks holding an umbrella during a rain after Cyclone Remal lashed Bangladesh's southern coast in Shyamnagar, Satkhira District, Bangladesh, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers remove fallen trees as they oversee damages in Cyclone Remal affected villages in West Bengal state, India, Monday, May 27, 2024. (NDRF via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers remove fallen tree branches on the roof of a house as they oversee damages in Cyclone Remal affected villages in West Bengal state, India, Monday, May 27, 2024. (NDRF via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vehicles move through a waterlogged street in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Stranded passengers await transport in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Commuters travel in a crowded bus in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Commuters wait during a traffic jam in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man crosses a waterlogged street in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Bangladeshi man pushes his bicycle during a rain after Cyclone Remal lashed Bangladesh's southern coast in Shyamnagar, Satkhira District, Bangladesh, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A buoy stands amidst the thrush of water on the Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A commuter walks holding an umbrella in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A vessel stands in the Hooghly River in the backdrop of Hooghly Bridge in Kolkata, India, as rain continues after cyclone Remal made a landfall near Bangladesh-India border, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People who were evacuated watch the rains from inside a shelter after Cyclone Remal lashed Bangladesh's southern coast in Shyamnagar, Satkhira District, Bangladesh, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A doctor attends to people who were evacuated due to Cyclone Remal at a shelter in Shyamnagar, Satkhira District, Bangladesh, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An evacuated woman and infant sit inside a shelter after Cyclone Remal lashed Bangladesh's southern coast in Shyamnagar, Satkhira District, Bangladesh, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A damaged structure is seen during heavy rains caused by Cyclone Remal along the coastal areas at Bakkhali, South 24 parganas, West Bengal, India, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashim Paul)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

