A trifle for the queen: UK unveils Jubilee pudding winner

The contest was announced in January as Jubilee organizers sought to find a modern day counterpart to coronation chicken, the combination of cold poultry, mayonnaise and curry powder created for festivities on the day in 1953 when Elizabeth was crowned.
The winner was announced by the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles’s wife, on Thursday night in a nationally televised broadcast on the BBC.
Melvin’s trifle defeated four other finalists: a passionfruit and thyme frangipane tart; Queen Elizabeth sponge cake, including a layer of jam made with the monarch’s favorite Dubonnet wine; a rose falooda cake incorporating the flavors of a traditional Indian dessert; and a “four nations” pudding featuring ingredients from around the country.
Jemma Melvin the Platinum Jubilee Pudding winner poses for the media with her creation, at a department store in London, Friday, May 13, 2022. Jemma was chosen from over 5000, entries. The 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding — or dessert, if you’re not British — of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, right, the Earl and Countess of Wessex as they sit in the Royal Box at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor, England, Friday May 13, 2022. The Queen's appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show came a few days after she delegated the opening of Parliament to Prince Charles. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
Jemma Melvin's winning Platinum Jubilee Pudding creation are served at a department store in London, Friday, May 13, 2022. Jemma was chosen from over 5000, entries. The 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding — or dessert, if you’re not British — of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
