Nation & World News

A trial begins in Norway of a man accused of a deadly shooting at a LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo

The trial has begun in Norway for a man accused of aggravated terrorism for the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo’s nightlife district
Zaniar Matapour in Oslo courthouse Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The trial has begun in Norway for a man accused of aggravated terrorism for the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo’s nightlife district. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting in June 2022. The prosecutor says the Norwegian citizen originally from Iran had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Zaniar Matapour in Oslo courthouse Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The trial has begun in Norway for a man accused of aggravated terrorism for the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo’s nightlife district. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting in June 2022. The prosecutor says the Norwegian citizen originally from Iran had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)
1 hour ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The trial began Tuesday in Norway for a man accused of aggravated terrorism for the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo's nightlife district.

Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar, on June 25, 2022.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø said Zaniar Matapour, 44, allegedly fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd. Matapour, a Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group, Henriksbø said.

Matapour was detained by bystanders. Following the attack, a Pride parade was canceled, with police saying they couldn't guarantee security.

Matapour has refused to speak to investigators. If found guilty, he faces 30 years in prison.

In Oslo District Court, Matapour asked the judge why the trial was held during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Judge Eirik Aass replied that "I have not perceived that there is a conflict in carrying out the case even though it is Ramadan."

Henriksbø said that Matapour was born in Iran of parents of Kurdish background. The family fled to Norway when he was 12.

The shooting shocked Norway, which has a relatively low crime rate but has experienced so-called lone wolf attacks in recent decades, including one of the worst mass shootings in Europe. In 2011, a right-wing extremist killed 69 people on the island of Utoya after setting off a bomb in Oslo that left eight dead.

Zaniar Matapour in Oslo courthouse Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The trial has begun in Norway for a man accused of aggravated terrorism for the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo’s nightlife district. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting in June 2022. The prosecutor says the Norwegian citizen originally from Iran had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zaniar Matapour with defense attorney Marius Dietrichson in Oslo courthouse Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The trial has begun in Norway for a man accused of aggravated terrorism for the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo’s nightlife district. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting in June 2022. The prosecutor says the Norwegian citizen originally from Iran had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group. (Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A Norwegian national flag flutters over flowers and rainbow flags that are placed at the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, on June 26, 2022. The trial of a Norwegian citizen originally from Iran started Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in an Oslo court where he is accused of aggravated terrorism for a deadly shooting nearly two years ago ahead of an LGBTQ festival in the nightlife district of the Norwegian capital. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar, on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia presidential primary brings low turnout on election day4h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Special counsel in Biden classified docs testifies on Capitol Hill

Credit: TNS

Kirk Cousins will be Atlanta’s highest-paid pro athlete
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Silicon Valley Bank’s Atlanta presence rebounds 1 year after collapse
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Silicon Valley Bank’s Atlanta presence rebounds 1 year after collapse
1h ago

‘Anti-immigrant’: Latino advocates slam bill passed by Georgia House after UGA killing
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Education Department starts sending financial aid data to colleges after months of delays
5m ago
Aid ship sets sail to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands face starvation 5 months into war
13m ago
A Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board has crashed on takeoff...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide