Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A Thai police plane crashes in the sea, killing at least 5 on board

Thai officials say that a small police plane crashed into the sea near a popular beach town, killing at least five people on board and leaving one in critical condition
In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Police, a small police plane is seen crashed into the sea, killing multiple people on board, in Prachuab Kiri Khan province, western of Thailand, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Royal Thai Police via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Police, a small police plane is seen crashed into the sea, killing multiple people on board, in Prachuab Kiri Khan province, western of Thailand, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Royal Thai Police via AP)
Updated 40 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — A small police plane crashed into the sea near a popular beach town in Thailand, killing at least five people on board, officials said.

The plane was conducting a test flight to prepare for parachute training in Hua Hin district before it crashed around 8 a.m., said Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

Officials did not immediately share the model of the propeller plane, but photos from the scene appear to show a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter. The plane crashed near Hua Hin Airport, said the public relations department of Prachuab Kiri Khan province.

The photos show the plane in the sea about 100 meters (330 feet) off shore. The body of the plane appeared to be broken in two.

There were six people on board, all police officers, Archayon said. He initially said that five people died at the scene and one died at the hospital, but later revised the death toll to five, saying the officer who was sent to the hospital remained in critical condition but alive.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Archayon said officials are gathering evidence including data from the plane’s black box.

In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Police, police officers investigate the scene after a small police plane crashed into the sea, killing multiple people on board, in Prachuab Kiri Khan province, western of Thailand, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Royal Thai Police via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Police, a small police plane is seen crashed into the sea killing multiple people on board in Prachuab Kiri Khan province, western of Thailand, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Royal Thai Police via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Flames rise from a Delta Air Lines airplane Monday, April 21, 2025, at the Orlando International Airport, in Orlando, Fla. (Dylan Wallace via AP)

Credit: AP

Delta plane catches fire at Orlando airport, forcing passenger evacuations

Atlanta-bound Delta plane engine catches fire, passengers evacuated on tarmac

A Delta Air Lines plane bound for Atlanta was evacuated on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport after an engine caught fire on Monday.

FAA finds safety concerns at Las Vegas airport in review spurred by midair collision in Washington

The Latest

(AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

While the world watches Gaza, here is what’s happening in the West Bank

9m ago

Canadians put off by Trump's bluster and border arrests are booking far fewer US visits

11m ago

Negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program return to secluded Oman

15m ago

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.