A Thai police plane crashes in the sea, killing at least 5 on board

BANGKOK (AP) — A small police plane crashed into the sea near a popular beach town in Thailand, killing at least five people on board, officials said.

The plane was conducting a test flight to prepare for parachute training in Hua Hin district before it crashed around 8 a.m., said Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

Officials did not immediately share the model of the propeller plane, but photos from the scene appear to show a Viking DHC-6 Twin Otter. The plane crashed near Hua Hin Airport, said the public relations department of Prachuab Kiri Khan province.