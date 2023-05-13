X

A Texas woman was fatally shot by a boyfriend angry she had an abortion, police say

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Police in Dallas say a man angry that his girlfriend had an abortion in another state fatally shot the 26-year-old woman

DALLAS (AP) — A man angry that his girlfriend had an abortion in another state fatally shot the 26-year-old woman, Dallas police said.

He was jailed on a murder charge as of Friday.

Texas banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy in September 2021. But nearly all abortions have been halted in Texas since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, except in cases of medical emergency.

Gabriella Gonzalez was with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Harold Thompson, in a Dallas parking lot Wednesday when he tried to put her in a chokehold, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She had returned from Colorado the night before.

“It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child,” the affidavit said. “The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion.”

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows Gonzalez “shrugs him off,” police said, and the two continue walking. Thompson then pulls out a gun and shoots Gonzalez in the head. She falls to the ground and Thompson shoots her multiple times before running away, the affidavit said.

Thompson was arrested later Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gonzalez’s sister was at the scene and heard the shooting, police said. Another witness saw Thompson try to choke Gonzalez but couldn't call police because she did not have her cell phone.

At the time of the shooting, Thompson had been charged with assault of a family member, who accused him of choking her in March.

The affidavit from March does not specifically name Gonzalez as the person who was assaulted. But it does say the woman told police that Thompson “beat her up multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship” and that Thompson told police the woman was pregnant with his child at that time.

The woman “reiterated that she is scared of the suspect because he had made threats to harm her family and her children,” according to the affidavit.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Suri Chadha Jimenez

YSL trial: Facing contempt charge, defense attorney turns to Magic City 3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
11h ago

DFCS opened abuse case day before toddler’s body pulled from Sandy Springs pond
2h ago

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
5h ago

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
5h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Accomplice in inmate’s $11 million heist admits to money laundering
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Governor says California's budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion
24m ago
Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
24m ago
Don Denkinger, umpire whose stellar career was overshadowed by blown call, dead at 86
26m ago
Featured

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
5h ago
Staircase mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center depicts a flowing river
3h ago
Your tax dollars: Will Cobb schools save money by building a graduation venue?
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top